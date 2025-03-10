Gaming federations sign code of ethics for accountability and responsible advertising

New Delhi: The All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), and the E-Gaming Federation (EGF) have jointly signed a ‘Code of Ethics’ (CoE).

The CoE is aimed at enforcing consistent standards of user safety across the industry through the implementation of responsible gaming and advertising policies and mandates annual third-party audits and comprehensive reporting mechanisms to ensure accountability and transparency.

The CoE lays down a framework for gaming, such as age-gating, adopting stringent KYC and enabling user-set spending limits and self-exclusion. It will apply to all online gaming operators who are members of the federations and offer skill-based, real-money gaming services in India.

Gaming operators with an annual revenue of Rs 100 crores or more will have to implement the Code within six months from the date of signing, while those with annual revenues below Rs 100 crores will have nine months to comply. Upon successful adoption, federations will issue a certification valid for one year, which shall be renewable annually upon completion of a third-party independent audit. The Code will be reviewed annually to assess its effectiveness and identify areas for improvement.

Key Principles of the Code of Ethics include:

Responsible gaming practices: Age gating, no operations in restricted states, and robust KYC mechanisms

Player protection: Safeguarding data, appropriate management of player funds

Fair gaming practices: Ensuring integrity and fairness in gameplay

Transparency: Providing clear and accurate information to players

Informed decision-making: Enabling players to make well-informed decisions with options to self-exclude and set limits

Support for vulnerable players: Tools and resources for identifying and assisting at-risk players

Responsible advertising: Ethical advertising and promotions

Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation, said, “As the largest and oldest industry association, we at AIGF believe that a thriving gaming industry must be built on the pillars of responsibility, transparency, innovation, and player protection. This Code of Ethics reinforces our commitment to fair play, compliance with Indian laws, and fostering a secure and responsible gaming environment. Through collaboration with other industry federations, we are setting new benchmarks for ethical gaming, strengthening the credibility of India’s online gaming sector, and building a sustainable, globally competitive ecosystem.”

Neil Castelino, Director General, FIFS, said, "This joint code marks a significant step forward in our commitment to fostering a safe, fair, and responsible gaming environment in the country. By working together as an industry, we are setting a unified standard that prioritises player well-being, integrity, and accountability across the industry. This, we believe, will be pivotal in ensuring a safe environment for the 24 crore FS users in the country."

Anuraag Saxena, CEO, EGF, said, “National interest, consumer interest, and the industry’s interest have all suffered too long. Unethical gambling operators have been parasitically harming the nation, its exchequer, and its people. I’m delighted that the industry is collaborating on the joint code-of-ethics today. The adoption of these standards reinforces our commitment to accountability through third-party audits, responsible gaming policies, and ethical business practices. Sunlight is the best disinfectant, and the industry taking due cognizance of this is a great step ahead for gaming in India.”

The signing of the CoE follows a joint MoU signed by the three federations with ASCI to address the growing concern over illegal betting and gambling advertisements by offshore entities and highlights the steps that the industry is taking for user safety.