AIGF commends Meta for permitting real money skill gaming on WhatsApp Business

Delhi: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, on August 23 updated its WhatsApp Business messaging policy.

Despite India continuing to be on the list of countries allowed to use WhatsApp Business messaging policy, the updated policy states that state-specific restrictions will be applicable in the case of India.

Companies in regulated sectors like online real money skill gaming companies can use the WhatsApp Business platform to send promotional messages to users in India.

Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation, said, “AIGF welcomes Meta's decision to allow real money skill gaming businesses to utilise the WhatsApp Business platform for promotional messaging. This move marks a significant step forward for the online gaming industry, particularly for MSMEs, who will benefit immensely from this platform's enhanced reach and engagement. By enabling direct communication with a broader audience, Meta is paving the way for growth and innovation within the sector. Further, the policy disallows illegal gambling platforms from using the services which is an essential step in promoting user safety, which the AIGF has been rigorously advocating over the last decade."

Real-money gaming companies slammed Meta for its updated WhatsApp Business messaging policy which stated that businesses in the alcohol, OTC medication, and real-money gambling sectors can now use the WhatsApp Business Platform for marketing across the APAC and LATAM regions, including India.

A Meta spokesperson clarified, on Thursday, that the tech company respects the law and admitted that the lack of precision in the policy update led to confusion.