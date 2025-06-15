AIGF applauds TNOGA’s action against illegal gambling ads in Tamil Nadu Premier League

New Delhi: The All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) has welcomed the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) for its timely and decisive action against the surrogate advertising of offshore gambling platforms during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

Roland Landers, CEO of AIGF, stated, “This is a commendable and much-needed step that sets the right precedent for promoting responsible gaming and safeguarding Indian consumers from illegal, unregulated offshore betting operators. TNOGA’s vigilance sends a clear message - regulatory complacency will no longer be accepted, especially when public-facing platforms are misused to lend legitimacy to unlawful activities.

As India’s apex industry body for online skill gaming, AIGF has consistently advocated for a clear and firm distinction between fully compliant Indian gaming companies and rogue offshore entities that continue to flout Indian laws. These operators bypass taxation, evade regulatory oversight, and expose users - especially youth and vulnerable populations to significant financial and psychological risk.”

In the wake of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s (MIB) crackdown on direct advertisements, offshore betting platforms have increasingly turned to covert tactics. Chief among them are surrogate branding through digital sponsorships, influencer tie-ups, and high-visibility associations with sports tournaments and leagues, such as the TNPL. These practices not only violate Indian law but also mislead the public by presenting illegal gambling brands as legitimate consumer-facing entities.

The TNPL, with its significant viewership and endorsement by celebrities, has unfortunately become a powerful medium for these offshore operators to gain unwarranted visibility and reach. TNOGA’s intervention, TNOGA’s proactive stance in questioning this practice and initiating corrective action, is both necessary and praiseworthy.

Landers further said, “We urge other state regulators, sports leagues, media platforms, and tournament organisers to take note of this step and adopt a zero-tolerance approach to any form of illegal gambling promotion. At AIGF, we remain committed to supporting all government efforts in building a safe, transparent, and regulated online gaming ecosystem in India - one that upholds consumer protection, legal compliance, and digital sovereignty.

This is not just a regulatory matter - it is about defending consumer rights, preserving public trust, and ensuring national security and integrity.”