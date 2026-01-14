New Delhi: Artificial intelligence should be deployed in a way that expands creative expression while preserving trust, rights and long-term value for creators, Prabhat, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said at an industry seminar held in New Delhi on January 13.

The comments were made during Who Owns the Future of Entertainment?: India, AI, and the Next Global Shift, a one-day pre-summit event organised by the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at FICCI’s Federation House, ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

From a public policy perspective, Prabhat said three objectives must be addressed together. AI, he said, must be used to expand creativity, improve competitiveness and preserve trust and rights, ensuring innovation remains sustainable rather than fragile.

The seminar focused on how India can leverage AI to strengthen its creative economy while protecting the livelihoods and rights of creators. The event drew participation from across film, television, music, digital platforms and advisory services, and was supported by industry bodies including AVIA, FFI, IBDF, IFPI, IFTPC, IMI, IMPAA, JioStar, PGI, TFCC and WIFPA.

The opening session examined policy and regulatory issues arising from the rapid adoption of AI across creative industries, including copyright, ownership, training data, attribution and remuneration. Chaired by James Cheatley, Vice President, VOD, Digital Affairs and Intellectual Property, Motion Picture Association, Asia Pacific, the panel included Dr G. R. Raghavender, Senior Consultant, IPR and former Joint Secretary to the Government of India, DPIIT; Ameet Datta, Co-Chair of the FICCI IP Committee and Founder of ADP Law Offices; and Blaise Fernandes, President, IMI.

Highlighting the role of copyright in sustaining creative growth, Blaise Fernandes said, “At WAVES 2025, our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, set the benchmark for India’s creative sector to power the Orange Economy to global heights. Any AI policy must ensure that the copyright sector is given the opportunity to unlock the value of copyright through voluntary licensing models. This is very important to reach global heights.”

James Cheatley said policy decisions taken now would have long-term implications for creators and markets. “AI is transforming every stage of the creative lifecycle. The policy decisions made now will shape how creators, companies, and markets evolve. India has a real opportunity to work in dialogue with industry to establish frameworks that support creativity, investment, and responsible technological growth,” he said.

Mira Chatt, IFPI Regional Director (Asia), stressed the importance of enforcing existing copyright frameworks. “The creative industries have stepped up to shape future opportunities for music and AI by pursuing voluntary licensing opportunities. Governments should support this by enforcing, not undermining, existing copyright laws to ensure a level playing field for creators, right holders and AI companies. It’s a basic question of fairness. Right holders in India should be able to negotiate a license for the use of their music. This benefits the whole creative ecosystem and its future,” she said.

The second session shifted to practical applications of AI across scripting, music, animation, visual effects and distribution. Chaired by Vivan Sharan, Partner at Koan Advisory, the discussion featured Andrew Ure, Vice President, Global Affairs, Asia Pacific, Netflix; Akash Saxena, Chief Technology Officer, JioStar; Vikram Malhotra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment; and Pankaj Kumar Mishra, Head – Enterprise Technology Group, Sony Pictures Networks India.

Mishra said the debate around AI in media and entertainment extends beyond technology adoption alone. “AI in media and entertainment is not a single debate, it is a strategic set of choices across capability, economics, creativity, competitive advantage and governance. The technology is ready, the talent is here, and the market is massive; what will separate leaders is whether AI becomes just a faster way to do the same work, another round of cost or labour arbitrage, or a way to create what we have never been able to create before. Get that balance right, AI for speed, humans for soul, and India will be globally competitive, not merely globally present,” he said.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, continuing discussions on how AI can influence inclusive growth, innovation and global positioning for India’s creative economy.