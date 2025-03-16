AI is powerful, but human imagination is irreplaceable: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday asserted that while artificial intelligence is powerful, it may never be able to match the depth of human imagination, and no matter what the world does with AI, it will remain incomplete without India.

In a podcast with Lex Fridman released on Sunday, Modi said that without genuine human intelligence, AI cannot thrive or progress sustainably.

"It is true that in every era, a competitive atmosphere between technology and humanity was created. At times, it was even portrayed as conflict. It was often portrayed as if technology would challenge human existence itself.

"But every time, as technology advanced, humans adapted and stayed a step ahead. It has always been the case. After all, it is humans who find the best ways to use technology to their advantage," the prime minister said.

Modi also said he believes that with AI, "humans are now being forced to reflect on what it truly means to be human".

"This is the real power of AI. Because of the way AI functions, it has challenged how we perceive work itself. But human imagination is the fuel. AI can create many things based on that and in the future, it may achieve even more. Still, I firmly believe that no technology can ever replace the boundless creativity and imagination of the human mind," he said.

Asserting that AI development is fundamentally a collaboration, the prime minister exuded confidence that it will remain incomplete without India.

"No matter what the world does with AI, it will remain incomplete without India. I am making this statement very responsibly. I believe AI development is fundamentally a collaboration. Everyone involved supports one another through shared experiences and learning." Modi said that India is not just developing theoretical AI models, it is actively working on and bringing to life AI-driven applications for very specific use cases to ensure that Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) access is available to every section of society.

"We have already created a unique marketplace-based model to ensure its broad accessibility. A significant mindset shift is taking place in India, though historical influences, traditional government procedures or the lack of strong support infrastructure made us appear lagging behind others," he added.

Prime Minister Modi cited the example of 5G and said, "The world initially believed that we were far behind. But once we started, we became the fastest nation globally to roll out comprehensive 5G networks".

"Recently, an American company executive visited me and shared his experiences about this very fact. He told me that if I were to advertise in the US for engineers, I would only receive enough applicants to fill a single room at best. But if I do the same in India, even a football field would not be enough to hold them.

"This indicates that India has access to an extraordinarily vast pool of talent and that is our greatest strength," he said.

Modi stressed that artificial intelligence is fundamentally powered, shaped, and guided by human intelligence.

"Without genuine human intelligence, AI cannot thrive or progress sustainably. Real intelligence exists abundantly in India's youth and talent pool, and I believe that is our greatest asset.

"Humans have an innate ability to care for each other, the natural tendency to be concerned about one another. Now, can someone tell me, is AI capable of this?" the prime minister posed.