Agilitas Sports appoints Gourishanker Jha as Chief Digital and Technology Officer

New Delhi: Agilitas Sports has appointed Gourishanker Jha as its Chief Digital and Technology Officer (CDTO). He brings over 25 years of experience in digital product engineering, AI-led transformation and large-scale programme leadership.

In his new role, Jha will oversee the company’s technology and digital strategy, including integrated platforms, digital services and data-driven engagement. He will also lead digital initiatives and partnerships.

Before joining Agilitas, Jha was Chief Transformation Officer at Movate, where he guided its transition into an AI-first enterprise. He has also held senior leadership positions at Hexaware Technologies as Senior Vice President and Global Lead for Digital Experience, and at Publicis Sapient, managing global portfolios across automotive, marketing technology and digital commerce. Earlier in his career, he worked with DXC Technology and Infosys in areas spanning data, AI, advertising technology, omni-channel retail and customer experience.

“Gouri has consistently been at the forefront of digital transformation, whether scaling AI-first enterprises, shaping omni-channel commerce platforms, or creating data-driven consumer ecosystems,” said Abhishek Ganguly, Co-Founder and CEO, Agilitas Sports. “At Agilitas, his expertise in blending AI, commerce, and product engineering will be pivotal in building a digital backbone that not only drives business growth but also redefines how athletes and consumers experience sportswear. He is the right leader to help us accelerate our ambition of building a global-first sportswear platform from India.”

Speaking on his appointment, Jha said: “Agilitas is not just building products, it is reshaping the very definition of sportswear by fusing technology, performance, and culture. The scale of ambition here is unmatched, and I’m excited to channel my experience in AI, commerce, and digital transformation into creating world-class consumer and athlete experiences. This is an opportunity to set new benchmarks for Indian innovation on the global stage, and I’m thrilled to be part of this journey.”

The appointment comes as Agilitas invests in performance product development, digital commerce and athlete-focused experiences ahead of several planned brand launches in 2025.