AFK Gaming launches beta version of insights dashboard for esports analytics

Delhi: AFK Gaming has announced the beta launch of ‘AFK Gaming Insights.’

According to the company’s media brief, AFK Gaming Insights features three core analytics modules:

Tournaments Analytics: Access detailed information on prize pools, sponsors, players, teams, and more.

User Analytics: Insights into demographics, occupations, interests, income ranges, spending habits, and more.

Social Analytics: Track metrics such as Instagram followers, YouTube subscribers, and the country's top live streamers.

Expressing his enthusiasm on the beta launch of AFK Gaming Insights, Nishant Patel, Co-founder and CEO of AFK Gaming, stated, "AFK Gaming Insights is a product built to address a critical market need. In the absence of reliable data to aid their decision making, key stakeholders in the Indian gaming, esports and youth culture industries have been struggling to make informed decisions. With this launch, we hope to empower tournament organisers, brand managers, team owners and industry observers with a single source of truth that they can turn to for industry knowledge and information that will drive the sector's growth as a whole."