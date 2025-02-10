Affle’s PAT up 30.5% YoY to Rs 100.2 crore in Q3 FY2025

New Delhi: Affle (India), a consumer intelligence-driven global technology company, announced results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024.

Affle reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 601.7 crore in Q3 FY2025, an increase of 20.6% year over year from a revenue of Rs 498.7 crore in Q3 last year.

The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 131.4 crore, an increase of 35.9% y-o-y. EBITDA margin was at 21.8% in Q3 FY2025, an increase of 245 basis points on a year-over-year basis.

Its PAT increased by 30.5% y-o-y to Rs 100.2 crore from Rs 76.8 crore in Q3 last year. This growth was broad-based, coming across India and international markets.

For 9M FY2025, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,664.1 crore, an increase of 24.5% y-o-y. EBITDA was at Rs 349.2 crore, an increase of 33.3% y-o-y, and EBITDA margin stood at 21.0%, an increase of 138 basis points on a y-o-y basis. PAT increased by 32.9% year over year to Rs 278.8 crore.

The CPCU business noted strong momentum delivering 10.3 crore converted users in Q3 FY2025, an increase of 23.3% y-o-y, and taking the total converted users delivered in 9M FY2025 to Rs 28.9 crore. The CPCU revenue stood at Rs 596.8 crore in Q3 FY2025, an increase of 25.0% year over year.

Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairperson, MD and CEO of Affle, said, “Q3 FY2025 marked a landmark period for Affle, as we surpassed Rs. 600 crore revenue, Rs. 100 crore PAT, and over 100 million CPCU conversions for the first time ever in a quarter, with broad-based growth across geographies and industry verticals. Our focused execution on higher productivity, operational efficiency, and continuous innovation enabled us to achieve yet another quarter of significant EBITDA growth, marking our highest-ever quarterly EBITDA with robust margin expansion.

Despite a formidable global macro environment, we continued to witness accelerated business momentum. As RoAS and ROI take centre-stage in advertisers’ strategic planning, our distinct moat in conversion-driven CPCU advertising positions us at the forefront of delivering consistent, scalable, and profitable outcomes for brands globally. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the industry trends and future-ready to leverage upon new market opportunities & deliver sustainable growth for all our stakeholders.”