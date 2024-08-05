Affle Q1 profit up 31% to Rs 86 cr

New Delhi: Technology firm Affle (India) has reported 30.8% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 86.59 crore for June quarter FY25.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 66.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 519.5 crore, up 27.8% from Rs 406.6 crore in Q1FY24.

The company in a statement said its growth was anchored on the CPCU (cost per converted user) business model and a "disciplined focus on higher profitability with operating margin expansion on a y-o-y basis.”

"The CPCU business noted strong momentum delivering 9.1 crore converted users in Q1 FY2025, and the CPCU Revenue stood at Rs 517.7 crore, an increase of 37% year-on-year," the statement said.

Sequentially, net profit declined 1.02%, while revenue was 2.62% higher.

EBITDA (Earning Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation) stood at Rs 104.7 crore in the quarter, up 34% year-on-year.

Affle MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said the quarter has recorded the company's highest quarterly revenue run-rate, highest EBITDA and consumer conversions till date.

"This performance was a result of our strategic efforts to consolidate all our business and platform operations into a unified, fully-integrated unit, further augmenting our consumer-centric platform offerings. We continued to deepen our market penetration through strategic enhancements in our Affle2.0 Consumer Platform Stack, including the responsible integration and rollout of GenAI-powered solutions, underpinned by our extensive GenAI patent portfolio," he said.

Affle is optimistic of the industry trends and is well-positioned to maintain its strong growth momentum, he added.