Adtech startup Crackle Technologies raises USD 1.7 Mn for AI products

New Delhi: Crackle Technologies has raised a $1.7M pre-seed round to build AI based products to help publishers maximise their adtech earnings.

Round is led by We Founder Circle &AC Ventures. Other investors that participated include founders of Impetus Technologies, Sunicon Ventures, Global DeVC and Misfits Capital.

Importantly, founders of publishers like Ludo King and others have bestowed their faith in the Crackle team and their product offering by joining as investors.

The funding will be deployed to build globally scalable products to transform programmatic advertising for publishers and developers across gaming, apps, news, and OTTs (by addressing key pain points including low fill rates, ad viewability and eCPMs).

Crackle is founded by three ex-Google executives, Harsh Mittal, Shashank Dudeja and Jaivir Singh Nagi, who have a combined experience of 18 years in the publisher monetization industry.

Commenting on the investment, Neeraj Tyagi, Founder and CEO, WFC, stated, “Publisher business models are challenged due to factors including ad blockers, privacy regulations, and the dominance of major tech platforms. Crackle’s proprietary tech addresses these challenges head-on, helping publishers scale monetisation and build sustainable business.”

One of the other investors, Apurva Chamaria, added, “I've known the Crackle team for years and have been consistently impressed by their passion, vision, and ability to execute. Their adtech offerings have already started adding significant value to publishers and I'm thrilled to support their growth and expansion.”

Jaivir, Co-Founder, Crackle, expressed his gratitude towards the investors for their trust and support and added, “This funding will be instrumental in advancing our mission to maximize publisher revenue and fuel a thriving ecosystem of diverse content to keep the internet relevant and useful for all.”