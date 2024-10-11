Adobe unveils new Adobe Express features to boost content creation for brands

New Delhi: Adobe announced new Adobe Express features, which will enable marketers and business users to make more professional-looking content, create and get campaigns into the market faster and help ensure brand consistency.

The company said that new integrations with Adobe InDesign and Adobe Lightroom will enable Creative Cloud users to work and share seamlessly across applications, teams and external stakeholders.

Adobe Express customers include ABB, Ad Council, Aon, Dentsu, Havas, IBM, Red Hat, Owen Jones, Prudential, Tata Consultancy Services, Virgin Australia and Workday.

With new features launching on October 14, Adobe Express also enables creative professionals to take their content further with easy video, design, animation and social capabilities and to collaborate easily and securely across the creation process.

“Adobe already provides the most comprehensive set of content supply chain solutions in the industry and with Adobe Express, we’re unlocking on-brand content creation for everyone in the enterprise at unprecedented scale and ease,” said Govind Balakrishnan, Senior Vice-President, Adobe Express and Creative Cloud Services. “We are excited to see so many incredible brands and agencies adopting and getting value from Adobe Express.”

New Adobe Express innovations include capabilities to:

EMPOWER everyone to easily create anything, building upon a collection of professionally designed templates, Adobe’s industry-leading creative tools and unmatched multimedia library of millions of professional-grade assets, including photos, videos, fonts, music tracks and design assets:

Animate All: Add motion to an entire design in one click, instantly animating every component including text, images and shapes. AI emphasizes key information like CTAs and headlines.

Long-form Text Flow: Rearrange assets and reflow copy for a better layout across key assets like multipage brochures, documents, flyers, and more in seconds.

Infographics Support: Create graphs, bar charts and now tables easily in Adobe Express.

Draw Shape: Add hand-drawn elements for a more organic look and feel.

Presentation Enhancements: Robust support for presentations just got better. Import existing PowerPoint slides with higher fidelity, add graphs and tables, easily find and replace text and hide slides. iPad and Mobile support now available for presentations.

SUPERCHARGE employees with AI, bolstering AI superpowers in Adobe Express that currently include the ability to generate and customize production-ready assets and produce variations in a few clicks:

Rewrite Text: Easily rephrase, shorten or change the tone of copy in a single click.

Translate Text: Translate text into 46 languages and choose between formal and informal tones. Contextually aware translation capabilities keep messaging intent clear.

Resize with Expand: Resize content for every social channel and expand images to fit every layout.

ENABLE every team with access to approved assets, building upon Adobe Express’ capabilities that enable anyone in an organization to produce, share and apply brand kits across teams quickly and easily:

Firefly Custom Model Integration: Make use of custom models trained on branded assets to create extraordinary campaigns that match a brand’s specific style. Available as an add-on to Adobe Express.

One-click Apply Brand and On-brand Recolor: Easily apply all brand elements or brand colors across multiple pages for one-click brand and visual consistency.

Adobe InDesign Convert and Import: Building on the ability to bring Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator files, users can now bring InDesign files into Adobe Express and instantly convert them into layered Adobe Express files for further editing or publishing.

Adobe Lightroom Integration: Working in Adobe Express, users can browse and add photos from their Lightroom library to their designs — right within the app.

PROTECT your brand with generative AI designed to be commercially safe with Adobe Firefly, and guardrails that provide brand stewards with oversight and assurance, including new features:

Controlled Templates with enforced locks and brand controls: Give creative studios more options to enforce brand integrity.

Shared Calendars: provide brand stewards and other teams with the ability to review and edit all planned social posts before publishing.

Adobe Express for Enterprise is integrated with Adobe Acrobat, Creative Cloud and AEM Assets, as well as Adobe GenStudio, the company’s forthcoming end-to-end content lifecycle solution.