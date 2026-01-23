New Delhi: As audiences consume films, television, short-form video and social media across an increasing number of platforms, expectations around freshness, relevance and speed have intensified. For creators and production teams, this has translated into greater pressure to deliver content faster while preserving creative integrity and authorship.

Adobe has long been embedded in filmmaking workflows, with its software used across editing, post-production and finishing. According to the company, 85% of films premiering at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival were created using Adobe tools, reflecting their continued presence across the industry.

Against wider debates around the role of artificial intelligence in storytelling, Adobe has positioned Firefly Foundry as a studio- and artist-led AI platform designed to work within defined creative and intellectual property frameworks. Firefly Foundry uses commercially safe AI models trained on proprietary brand or franchise content, allowing studios and rights holders to generate images, video, audio, 3D and vector assets aligned with established creative universes.

Sean Bailey, founder and CEO of B5 Studios, said his company’s partnership with Adobe was informed by its long-standing relationship with the creative community. “Adobe has always valued the creative process, championing artists and the worlds they bring to life,” Bailey said. “At B5 Studios, we share that commitment as a next-generation content and technology company, collaborating with creators to develop premium storytelling across film, television, and emerging formats. We’re thrilled to bring our creative and technical expertise to Firefly Foundry, advancing innovation that empowers artists and honors Adobe’s vision.”

Firefly Foundry is being integrated across multiple stages of the filmmaking process, including development, pre-production, on-set workflows and post-production. Adobe says the platform is designed to support faster iteration while maintaining authorial control, ownership and consistency across intellectual property.

Jamie Byrne, co-founder, president and COO of Promise Advanced Imagination, said the technology fits within existing creative workflows. “Adobe has been part of the creative process for generations of filmmakers. Integrating Firefly Foundry into our workflow builds on that legacy by giving our artists the freedom to push ideas further, while giving co-production, client, and distribution partners confidence in how generative AI is being used.”

Adobe’s approach focuses on brand-specific and secure AI models, as studios and talent agencies continue to stress the importance of protecting originality and creative rights as AI adoption increases. Bryan Lourd, CEO and co-chairman of Creative Artists Agency, said, “Adobe is a world-class technology company that recognizes the importance of protecting creators’ rights and intellectual property and is committed to building a responsible AI ecosystem. Firefly Foundry empowers artists with commercially safe tools that expand the possibilities of creative expression, and we look forward to bringing these capabilities to our clients.”

The company is working with a range of partners across talent agencies, film studios, visual effects companies and individual directors, including B5 Studios, Promise Advanced Imagination, Cantina Creative, and filmmakers such as David Ayer and Jaume Collet-Serra.

Collet-Serra, co-founder of Logic Film Group, said, “Logic Film Group was born from a shared belief that the creative filmmaking process can excel by embracing innovative tools and approaches. Leveraging Firefly Foundry’s responsible AI models can support us in finding new, efficient ways to operate throughout production, freeing our mindshare to focus on artistry.”

Beyond production, Adobe is also collaborating with educational institutions including Wonder Studios, Parsons School of Design and Whistling Woods Film School to develop research and curriculum around AI’s role in creative disciplines. Parsons Executive Dean Anne Gaines said, “Parsons is proud to partner with Adobe on this exciting educational initiative that will help determine and shape the future of AI technologies and how they are utilized by creatives. As a leader in design and technology, Adobe’s mission and vision are deeply aligned with Parsons, and we look forward to seeing what our talented students develop with these new tools.”

Adobe noted that Firefly Foundry is also being adopted beyond entertainment, with the company stating that 99 per cent of Fortune 100 firms have used AI within an Adobe application. Brands including The Home Depot, HUMAIN and Walt Disney Imagineering are already working with the platform across creative and marketing workflows.

Justin Hackney, CCO and co-founder of Wonder Studios, said, “Our mission is to protect the soul of the work as tools evolve. Partnering with Adobe removes the friction between imagination and execution, allowing creators to enter true flow states. This unlocks new visual languages and stronger emotional bridges, driving what has the potential to become the most transformative era in creative history.”

As AI becomes more deeply embedded across media production, industry conversations continue to focus on governance, responsibility and creative control. Adobe said it intends to continue developing Firefly Foundry in collaboration with artists, studios and educators, positioning creators at the centre of how the technology is applied.