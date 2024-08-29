Adobe launches Workfront Planning for unified view of marketing campaigns

Delhi: Adobe announced the general availability of Adobe Workfront Planning. Part of Adobe Workfront, this new offering connects fragmented workflows and data across marketing teams, with actionable insights that allow brands to execute campaigns with greater speed.

The company believes that marketers have been under increasing pressure to deliver highly personalised customer experiences, without any material increase in resources. Workfront Planning addresses this by defining and creating the “metadata” of work, providing full visibility into day-to-day marketing operations.

Instead of manually gathering details across teams, Workfront Planning allows marketers to quickly answer questions such as “How many campaigns are we running this year?” or “Which tactics are most frequently used in our campaigns?”

“The daily work of the modern marketer has become increasingly complex, as different teams charge forward on individual campaigns without much visibility into the efforts of their colleagues,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice-president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe. “The net result is fragmented marketing operations where too much time is spent trying to align programs and stakeholders, a problem Workfront Planning solves by providing a centralized solution to plan campaigns, deliver marketing briefs and orchestrate work across teams.”

According to the company, global brands from Deloitte and IPG Health (part of Interpublic Group) to NASCAR have used Workfront Planning to boost productivity and meet the rising demand for highly personalised marketing campaigns.