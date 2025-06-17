Adobe launches AI tools to support content creation and customer experience at Cannes Lions 2025

New Delhi: Adobe has unveiled a set of AI-driven tools to support businesses in managing and delivering more personalised customer experiences. Announced at the Cannes Lions 2025 festival, the updates focus on what Adobe terms Customer Experience Orchestration (CXO), integrating creativity, marketing and artificial intelligence into a unified approach.
The developments include Adobe GenStudio, the Adobe LLM Optimizer, and new capabilities in the Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator. According to the company, these tools are designed to help businesses create and deliver content more efficiently, increase visibility across emerging AI-powered search and chat interfaces, and manage AI agents to streamline customer support and data insights.
“Delivering one-to-one personalisation at scale demands a powerful fusion of creativity, marketing and AI,” said Anil Chakravarthy, president of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business. “We are pioneering innovations through Adobe’s AI platform that enable teams to craft the most compelling and relevant customer experiences, helping businesses drive impact and seize this enormous opportunity.”
Among the new features is Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing, described as a generative AI-first application to assist teams in producing campaign content for social media, banners, marketing emails and other formats. Additional tools support the generation of short-form video and on-brand visuals, with integrations across platforms such as Amazon Ads, Google Campaign Manager 360, LinkedIn and Meta.
Adobe Firefly Services, a set of creative and generative AI APIs, was also introduced as part of efforts to simplify time-consuming tasks in content production. These include automatic asset resizing, 3D imagery generation, digital avatars, and video editing enhancements.
The company also revealed Adobe LLM Optimizer, which it says is aimed at improving how brands are ranked and displayed across generative AI-powered browsers and chat interfaces. The tool analyses traffic data and suggests content strategy updates to improve discoverability within these increasingly popular platforms.
In parallel, Adobe is introducing new AI agent functionality within its Adobe Experience Platform (AEP). The AEP Agent Orchestrator allows businesses to manage AI agents such as the Data Insights Agent and Product Support Agent, designed to assist in extracting marketing insights and navigating Adobe’s enterprise applications. These capabilities are now available for general use.
Organisations reported to be working with Adobe’s AI tools include The Coca-Cola Company, Dentsu, The Estée Lauder Companies, Lumen Technologies, Newell Brands, Publicis Groupe, Stagwell and others.
Adobe has also released a playbook outlining how the announced tools may impact business operations and marketing strategies, as part of its broader presence at Cannes Lions.