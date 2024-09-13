Adobe Express interface now available in 8 Indian languages

Delhi: Adobe announced Indian language updates to its all-in-one content creation app Adobe Express.

The interface for Adobe Express on Desktop Web and mobile is now available in Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali. Aimed at enabling local content creation, the Translate feature in Adobe Express for Desktop Web now supports eight Indian languages - Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

"At Adobe, we’re constantly innovating our products to make our powerful design tools accessible to more people,” said Govind Balakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Adobe Express and Digital Media Services. “With millions of active users, Adobe Express is seeing rapid adoption in India, and we’re excited to double down on this diverse market’s fast expanding content creation requirements by introducing user-interface and translation features in multiple Indian languages.”

Neha Sharma, artist and creator, popularly known as Neha Doodles, said, "In a market as diverse as India, content creation and creative expression spans across multiple languages and audiences. My Independence Day collaboration with Adobe Express has been a game-changer in helping me use GenAI – so simply and quickly – to design artwork in multiple Indian languages and broaden the reach of my content.”