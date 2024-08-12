Adobe announces general availability of Adobe Journey Optimiser (AJO) B2B Edition

Delhi: Adobe announced the general availability of Adobe Journey Optimiser (AJO) B2B Edition.
For businesses that sell to other businesses, this offering aims to activate generative AI to help them engage customers with greater precision and drive profitable growth.
Built natively on Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), which provides a single view of customers across every channel, AJO B2B Edition will be able to activate generative AI to identify buying groups, while creating personalised journeys for each individual with AI-generated assets.
The new offering is a complement to Marketo Engage— a B2B marketing automation solution.
“Business leaders purchasing technology on behalf of their organisations have increasingly high expectations for how they are engaged online, creating a paradigm shift for B2B marketers,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice-president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe. “Adobe Journey Optimizer B2B Edition empowers sales and marketing teams to jointly deliver digital experiences that are highly personalized through real-time and unified data, while driving efficiency and productivity gains with the latest generative AI technologies.”
According to Adobe, AJO B2B Edition enables brands to:
Create and assemble buying groups: Marketers can build buying groups aligned to their organisation’s product portfolio, while populating individuals such as a vice-president of demand marketing or a director of IT. An integration with Adobe Marketo Engage and Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform ensures these buying groups are also qualified with data across an entire customer lifecycle, capturing insights such as web visits. Marketers can soon leverage generative AI for recommendations on buying group roles and member assignment, and users can also create lists of missing members to support targeting efforts such as paid media campaigns.
Orchestrate personalised journeys: Once buying groups are identified, teams can build tailored journeys for each decision maker across channels such as email, web, chat, webinar and more—creating high-quality pipeline and accelerating deal closure. AEP AI Assistant, a generative AI-powered conversational interface, supports users with how-to advice and troubleshooting as they build these customer journeys.
Generate personalised content: Marketers can also leverage generative AI and integrate asset libraries (including images from Adobe Firefly and Adobe Experience Manager Assets) to generate personalized email content for different buying groups.
Tighter sales and marketing coordination: AJO B2B Edition provides sales and marketing teams direct visibility into each other’s buying group engagements (across any online or offline channel) to streamline workflows and drive more precise customer engagement. For example, marketing can arm sales with qualified buying groups (via automated alerts) that will include AI-generated summaries, insights and recommended actions.
Measure and optimise performance: New dashboards aim to allow teams to analyse which buying group journeys are performing best, helping them optimize resources while demonstrating overall marketing impact on revenue.