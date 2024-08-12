Adobe announces general availability of Adobe Journey Optimiser (AJO) B2B Edition

Delhi: Adobe announced the general availability of Adobe Journey Optimiser (AJO) B2B Edition.

For businesses that sell to other businesses, this offering aims to activate generative AI to help them engage customers with greater precision and drive profitable growth.

Built natively on Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), which provides a single view of customers across every channel, AJO B2B Edition will be able to activate generative AI to identify buying groups, while creating personalised journeys for each individual with AI-generated assets.

The new offering is a complement to Marketo Engage— a B2B marketing automation solution.

“Business leaders purchasing technology on behalf of their organisations have increasingly high expectations for how they are engaged online, creating a paradigm shift for B2B marketers,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice-president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe. “Adobe Journey Optimizer B2B Edition empowers sales and marketing teams to jointly deliver digital experiences that are highly personalized through real-time and unified data, while driving efficiency and productivity gains with the latest generative AI technologies.”

According to Adobe, AJO B2B Edition enables brands to: