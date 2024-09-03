Admitad reports 11% YoY revenue growth in H1 2024-25

New Delhi: Admitad has recorded 11% year on year (y-o-y) net revenue growth in the first half of financial year 2024-25. This growth comes after Admitad introduced the SaaS platform (Rise and Peak plans) last year.

The company reported that on a sequential basis, the number of registrations increased by 40% this year so far. Keeping up this growth, the total number of transactions also shot up by 40% in this financial year.

Admitad inaugurated its new offices in Indonesia and Singapore last year and the expansion has been going on since then. The company is focusing on hiring talented individuals and increasing its customer base in the region. Regional players including Shopee, Blibli, and Lazada are long-term partners in its network.

Speaking on this growth, Neha Kulwal, Managing Director, APAC and India, Mitgo, said, “Admitad is focused on providing innovative solutions to our brands as well as publishers. Last year was a roller coaster ride with the launch of our new offices as well as our SaaS based plans. The number of new launches also increased more than 3 times this year. These upgrades empower the brands to take charge of their digital marketing activities boosting revenue as well as forge long lasting relationships. I am excited about the opportunities that the MarTech industry has to offer in the upcoming years as we will try to be on top of all the trends and bring insightful solutions.”

Last year, Admitad also launched a new agency certification program, providing agencies with a comprehensive platform to upskill their teams. Additionally, the company has also launched a technology partnerships program aimed at nurturing alliances between tech companies across the globe.

The company also said that the plans for the future also include growing the company's presence throughout Asia-Pacific.