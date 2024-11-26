AdLift wins paid media mandate for Pets and People Co.

New Delhi: AdLift has been awarded the paid media mandate for Pets & People Co.
Under this new mandate, AdLift will plan and execute a paid media strategy, encompassing performance marketing, social media advertising, and programmatic campaigns.
Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO, AdLift, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Pet’s and People Co., a brand that shares our passion for innovation and excellence. Our goal is to deliver high-impact campaigns that drive business growth and connect deeply with pet owners who seek the best care for their furry companions.".
Ruchika Dhamija, CEO, Pets and People Co. said, "At Pets and People Co., we create premium, handmade products and offer personalized services that combine thoughtful design, durability, and 'silent luxury.' With AdLift, we aim to expand our reach, deepen the pet-owner connection, and deliver experiences that celebrate the joy and companionship pets bring, earning the trust of pet lovers everywhere." Pets and People Co. is an ambitious concept that aims to be India's leading pet brand. The company has plans to build an unforgettable, high-quality product experience for higher retention.