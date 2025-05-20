AdLift unveils AI tool ‘Tesseract’ to monitor brand visibility on ChatGPT, AI overviews

New Delhi: Liqvd Asia has launched a new AI-powered tool called Tesseract, developed by its performance marketing division AdLift, which aims to help brands track their presence across large language model (LLM)-based platforms like ChatGPT, Google’s AI Overviews, and Perplexity.

The tool is being positioned as a response to the growing use of generative AI platforms in search and content discovery, where traditional SEO techniques may no longer be sufficient. Tesseract enables marketers and agencies to monitor brand mentions and analyze visibility within AI-generated responses, offering insights into how content is surfaced across these evolving platforms.

“With AI-native platforms challenging the dominance of traditional search engines, brands must adapt quickly,” said Prashant Puri, CEO & Co-Founder of AdLift. “Tesseract enables companies to track their presence across emerging AI search tools and optimize their visibility in ways traditional SEO cannot.”

The tool provides real-time analysis and reporting on how brand content appears within conversational AI platforms, aiming to support companies in adjusting their strategies as user behavior shifts away from conventional search engines.

In early trials, clients reportedly observed an uptick in brand engagement through AI channels. “In our pilot campaigns, Tesseract delivered remarkable results,” said Rishabh Mahendru, VP – Client Success & Growth at AdLift.

Arnab Mitra, Founder of Liqvd Asia, noted that the move aligns with the company’s broader focus on integrating emerging technologies into its digital marketing approach.

Tesseract is being rolled out in multiple pricing tiers, Basic, Pro, and Enterprise with interest already reported from sectors such as retail, healthcare, hospitality, and FMCG.