AdLift to oversee SEO and website maintenance for Supertails

New Delhi: AdLift, a digital marketing agency now part of Liqvd Asia, has partnered with Supertails, an online platform focused on pet food, supplies, and veterinary services. Under this arrangement, AdLift will handle search engine optimisation (SEO) efforts and website maintenance for Supertails.

Supertails, which currently serves over 1,50,000 customers, aims to expand its reach among pet owners in India. The partnership will involve work on improving the platform’s search visibility and ensuring the website operates efficiently.

“We’re excited to work with Supertails and support their mission to make pet care simple and accessible,” said Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO, AdLift. “Our job is to help them rank higher on search engines and maintain a strong, reliable website.”

Representatives from Supertails said the collaboration is expected to support their growth and enhance the digital experience for users.

“We’re happy to have AdLift on board,” said Sumit Singhal, Head of Digital Marketing, Supertails. “As we expand, it’s important that our digital presence reflects the quality we offer. AdLift’s experience with SEO and website management will help us reach more pet parents and improve their online experience.”