AdLift to handle paid media mandate for Aspero

New Delhi: AdLift, digital marketing agency part of Liqvd Asia, has secured the paid media mandate for Aspero, a SEBI-registered online bond platform provider offering fixed-income investment options.
Aspero’s platform provides access to investment-grade corporate bonds, fixed deposits, and bond baskets, targeting individual investors seeking fixed-income instruments. Under the new arrangement, AdLift will oversee campaign planning, execution, optimisation, and performance tracking across digital and select offline media channels.
“Aspero is solving a real need in India’s investment ecosystem, and we’re thrilled to be part of their journey,” said Prashant Puri, CEO and Co-Founder of AdLift. “Our team is focused on driving performance that scales by using sharp audience insights and dynamic campaign adjustments. We look forward to delivering results that support Aspero’s bold ambitions.”
Commenting on the partnership, Arwal Dhar, Marketing Director at Aspero, said, “At Aspero, our mission is to make fixed income investing a household choice in India. We want to empower retail investors to choose stable options like corporate bonds and FDs with confidence through better education, transparency, and access. We’re excited to partner with AdLift to leverage their deep expertise in the media ecosystem and focus on driving business outcomes to help us reach the right audience more effectively as we scale.”