Adhishree Murdia Promoted to VP, SVOD Marketing, Zee5 India & Global

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment has appointed Adhishree Murdia as VP, SVOD Marketing for Zee5 India and Global.

Before this, she was responsible for brand and content marketing for Zee5 Global in the VP role.

Murdia has been with Zee since 2012, starting her journey as AVP, overseeing marketing and brand management for Zee TV, before becoming the Marketing Head for Living Foodz.

In 2019, she was appointed VP of Marketing for the Marathi Movie Cluster.

Prior to joining Zee, Murdia worked with UTV Bindass, Turner International, and BCCL.