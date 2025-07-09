Adgcraft launches ‘Adgcraft AI’ vertical on fourth anniversary

New Delhi: Public relations agency Adgcraft has announced the launch of a new vertical, ‘Adgcraft AI’, focused on supporting AI-driven startups, technology-led businesses, and enterprises, on the occasion of its fourth anniversary. The announcement was made at an event held in Noida, where Surya Kant, CEO of AIC-BIMTECH, addressed attendees as the Chief Guest.

The development comes at a time when the Government of India has approved the IndiaAI Mission, a Rs 10,300 crore initiative designed to strengthen the country’s AI ecosystem over the next five years. The programme includes investment in infrastructure, skill development, startup funding, innovation centres, and frameworks for safe and trusted AI. As part of this push, initiatives such as FutureSkills PRIME and the YuvAI programme have been launched to support AI skilling across the country.

Speaking at the event, Surya Kant said, “We are living in a time where AI is changing the way we work, communicate, and solve problems. From education to healthcare to governance, AI has the potential to make systems faster, smarter, and more inclusive. But for this to happen, we need to make sure the work being done in this space is seen and understood by the wider public. That’s why I think the launch of Adgcraft AI is a timely and important move. It can help bring forward the stories of Indian innovators who are building practical, home-grown AI solutions. These stories can inspire many others and show the world that India is not just a consumer of technology, but a creator too.”

Abhinay Kumar Singh, Founder and Managing Director of Adgcraft, added: “We’re launching ‘Adgcraft AI’ to give a voice to the changemakers in AI. There are so many startups and companies doing great work in the AI space, but they often don’t have the support to make their stories reach the right audience. That’s where we come in. Whether you're just starting out or looking to grow your reputation, Adgcraft AI is here to help you tell your story effectively.”

As part of the launch, the agency released a compiled report titled ‘The Age of AI: Industry Trends, PR Implications, and Adgcraft’s Vision’. The report explores the impact of AI on various sectors, communication practices tailored to AI-led businesses, and observations from Adgcraft’s recent experience in the space.