AdCounty Media onboards Sanchit Sanga as Board Advisor

New Delhi: AdCounty Media has onboarded Sanchit Sanga, as Board Advisor.

Sanga is a digital strategist with over two decades of expertise.

He has held a significant role in establishing many digital enterprises in his career. AdCounty said that Sanga is known for using data-driven insights to create strategies that have an impact, blending creativity and result-oriented thinking to promote brand engagement and long-term growth.

Sanga will now assist AdCounty Media to tap into emerging markets and forge connections across diverse geographies to propel global growth through digital transformation, strategic partnerships, and market expansion.

“AdCounty Media’s bold vision and relentless drive resonate deeply with me. I’m excited to collaborate with this dynamic team to explore uncharted markets and make waves in the digital marketing ecosystem," said Sanga.

“Sanchit’s appointment is a statement of intent. His unparalleled expertise in emerging markets and his forward-thinking approach are exactly what AdCounty Media needs to scale new heights. We’re excited to see how his vision will steer the direction of our journey." Aditya Jangid, Managing Director, AdCounty Media.

“Sanchit offers a special combination of execution and strategy that is uncommon in the field of digital marketing. His knack for identifying untapped opportunities will help us sharpen our focus on delivering exceptional results for our clients," said Delphin Varghese, Chief Revenue Officer, AdCounty Media.

“Having Sanchit onboard feels like adding a master strategist to our arsenal. His depth of experience in digital transformation aligns perfectly with our mission to craft innovative solutions and drive measurable success," Kumar Saurav, Chief Strategy Officer, AdCounty Media.