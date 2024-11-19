Ad-tech platform Logi5 launches in India

New Delhi: Logi5, the digital advertising platform, has officially launched in India, offering brands the power of advanced location intelligence and predictive analytics to connect with their audiences in smarter, more impactful ways.

Logi5’s platform enables hyper-targeted advertising. It integrates location intelligence, predictive modelling, and cross-device targeting into a seamless platform.

“India’s digital ecosystem is evolving rapidly, and Logi5 is uniquely positioned to empower brands with the tools they need to thrive in this environment,” said Gulrez Alam, CEO and Founder. “Our platform combines advanced technology with local insights, enabling brands to create meaningful connections and unlock commerce opportunities.”

India is part of Logi5’s larger growth strategy, which also includes launches in the UAE and Singapore.