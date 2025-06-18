ACT Fibernet partners with Amazon Prime to offer Prime lite benefits

New Delhi: Wired internet provider ACT Fibernet has entered into a partnership with Amazon Prime to roll out broadband plans bundled with Prime Lite subscriptions. The move allows users to access a combination of high-speed internet and select Prime benefits including streaming, shopping, and delivery perks.

Under the collaboration, customers subscribing to eligible ACT plans will receive access to Prime Video content on a single device in HD quality. In addition to streaming, Prime Lite includes services such as same-day or next-day delivery, access to exclusive offers, and early entry to major Amazon shopping events including Prime Day and the Great Indian Festival.

Subscribers will retain Prime Lite access for the duration of their ACT broadband subscription.

Commenting on the announcement, Naveen Nahar, ACT’s VP and Head of Brands, Content and Partnerships, said: “At ACT Fibernet, our brand promise is simple Feel the Advantage. It’s about going beyond fast internet to deliver real, everyday value to our customers. With the launch of Amazon Prime Lite on our platform, we’re giving our users the best of entertainment, shopping, and convenience all in one seamless experience. Whether it’s world-class shows, free express deliveries, or early access to deals, this partnership ensures our customers don’t just stay connected, they stay ahead.”

Shilangi Mukherji, Director and Head of SVOD Business at Prime Video India, added: “ This strategic collaboration with ACT Fibernet not only simplifies access to Prime Video's extensive content selection but also delivers other shopping & shipping benefits of Prime Lite, like unlimited free ‘Same-day/Next-Day’ delivery across millions of products, early access to exclusive deals, and much more.”