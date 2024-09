New Delhi: Accenture Song has appointed Arun Kumar as its global head of data and AI.

He will report to Baiju Shah, the global chief strategy officer.

Kumar previously served as chief data and marketing technology officer at Interpublic Group (IPG), where he led global data solutions and media buying.

Meanwhile, Mark Green, co-founder and CEO of The Monkeys, has been named global CEO of Droga5, effective October 2024, and will relocate to New York.