ABP Network retains leadership on comScore VMX & MMX rankings

New Delhi: ABP Network on Wednesday announced that it solidified its leadership position in the latest comScore Rankings for both MMX and VMX leaderboards while remaining the most preferred destination for News across the platforms including but not limited to Websites, Apps, CTVs and YouTube.

ABP Network said that it surpassed India Today Group, Zee Digital and Times Network with a reach of 122 million unique users on comScore VMX leaderboard (September 2024).

The second position on the comScore VMX ranking signifies ABP Network's sheer dominance for VOD, LIVE TV consumption led by YouTube, it said.

Source: comScore VMX Leaderboard | News & Information (Sept-24)

ABP Network with a reach of 97.8 million unique visitors stood strong at the 6th position on comScore MMX leaderboard (October 2024), ahead of NDTV and Times Network, solidifying its position for the Websites and App properties.

Comscore MMX Leaderboard | News & Information (Sept-24)

The network said that ABP Ananda has firmly established itself as the leader in video engagement within the Bengali market, amassing an impressive 285 million video views in September.

“This remarkable achievement not only solidifies its position as the #1 choice among Bengali publishers but also highlights its consistent audience appeal. Viewers consumed over 800 million minutes of content, a figure that rivals the combined viewership of the next two publishers on the leaderboard. This unparalleled performance underscores ABP Ananda’s dominance in the Bengali language media landscape,” the company said.

Comscore MMX Reach | Bengali News Publishers (Sept-24)

ComScore VMX Reach | Bengali News Publishers (Sept-24)

ABP Majha also achieved the #1 spot in the Marathi market with a reach of 18 million viewers and 270 million views in September, according to the network.

“ABP Majha dominates the market with over 50% higher reach than the closest competition, which showcases its consolidated position in the market before, during and after the crucial Maharashtra Assembly Elections,” the network said.

comScore VMX Reach| Marathi News Publishers (Sept-24)