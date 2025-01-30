ABP Network creates metaverse version of Mahakumbh Mela 2025

New Delhi: ABP Network has launched the metaverse version of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

The Mahakumbh Mela will now be brought to a global audience through a dedicated Metaverse platform by ABPLIVE, the digital wing of ABP Network, transcending geographical boundaries.

Enter the metaverse of Mahakumbh here:

https://www.abpverse.com

The Metaverse platform will offer virtual tours of the Triveni Sangam, live streaming of the Shahi Snan (Royal Bath), and interactive sessions with spiritual leaders and cultural performers. Devotees and visitors from around the world will be able to participate in the Mela's rituals and ceremonies in real time, fostering a sense of unity and connection. It presents an opportunity for devotees worldwide to engage in a virtual snan at the Triveni Sangam. This immersive platform allows visitors to delve into a detailed timeline of events surrounding the important Akharas, and participate in virtual aarti and pooja ceremonies.

Key Features:

High Interactivity and Puja Options

Details of Important Akharas and Snan Dates

Opportunity to Brand and dedicated kiosks for partners

Snan at Triveni Sangam Ghats

Options to Download the snan video and share on Social Platforms

Karma Coins - To Collect during the journey

The Kumbh Metaverse experiment is ABPLIVE’s fourth metaverse experiential project.

Readers previously participated in the Ram Mandir, ABP Nadu Metaverse created to mark the second anniversary of the fast-growing Tamil platform.

The Election Centre Metaverse launched as part of ABPLIVE’s ongoing election Metaverse has already received accolades and has been among the fastest-growing destinations for online news readers.

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025, which started on January 14 and will continue till February 26, 2025, at Prayagraj, is a once-in-a-lifetime event that attracts millions of devotees seeking spiritual purification and cultural enrichment.