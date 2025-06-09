ABP LIVE to host second edition of Smart Ed Conclave on June 9

New Delhi: ABP LIVE is set to organise the second edition of the Smart Ed Conclave on June 9, 2025 in the national capital. Following its first edition held in January, the upcoming event will explore the evolving landscape of education in India, with a focus on digital innovation, emerging skills, and technology-enabled learning.

With the theme ‘Education for a Future-Ready India’, the conclave will look at how AI, EdTech, and smart learning can help shape education to meet industry needs. It will also discuss how skill development can support India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The event will feature Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. His participation reflects the government's interest in ongoing educational reforms and their alignment with long-term national objectives.

The conclave will also bring together policymakers, educators, and sector experts to discuss issues such as the integration of academic institutions with industry demands, the development of future-ready skill sets among students, and the rethinking of learning systems in a digital-first economy.

The event will be streamed live on June 9 from 10 AM onwards.

