ABP Live to host inaugural edition of ‘Green Vision Conclave’

New Delhi: ABP Live has announced the inaugural edition of “Green Vision Conclave 2024,” an event dedicated to advancing sustainability across industries.

Taking place on November 28, 2024, in New Delhi, the Conclave will serve as a platform for leaders and innovators to discuss actionable strategies for building a greener future.

This event by ABP LIVE will bring together policymakers, thought leaders, and industry changemakers to address critical sustainability challenges, including renewable energy, sustainable urban development, and eco-friendly business practices.

With India emerging as a key player in global sustainability, the Conclave aims to foster collaboration and inspire solutions that align with global and national goals.

The ABP LIVE Green Vision Conclave 2024 will feature a lineup of speakers renowned for their expertise and commitment to environmental progress. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage in interactive sessions and explore innovative ideas that can shape the future of sustainability.