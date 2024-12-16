ABP Live to host ‘Future Forward Startup Conclave 2024’ on Dec 17 in New Delhi

New Delhi: ABP LIVE will host the inaugural edition of ‘Future Forward Startup Conclave 2024’.

Scheduled to take place on December 17 in New Delhi, the event will bring together leaders, innovators and changemakers from the country’s startup ecosystem.

ABP LIVE’s Future Forward Startup Conclave will serve as a forum to spotlight the achievements of India’s startup landscape while fostering meaningful dialogue around the opportunities and challenges shaping its future.

A keynote address by Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Commerce & Ministry of Industry & Electronics and IT, will set the tone for the day, followed by discussions led by a lineup of speakers.

Visionaries such as Prerna Kalra, Co-Founder and CEO of Daalchini; Priyasha Saluja, Founder of The Cinnamon Kitchen; Aanchal Saini, CEO of Flyrobe; Mukul Rustagi, Co-Founder and CEO of Classplus; Neha Kant, Co-Founder of Clovia; Vikas Nangia, Founder of AppMySite; Dharamveer Singh Chouhan, Co-Founder and CEO of Zostel; Sarika Pancchi, Founder and CEO of JiViSa; Abhishek Agarwal, Co-Founder, Farmley; Nikhil Marwaha, Executive Director, Vertex Venture; Nitesh Singh, Bluetea; Sachin Salunkhe, Chairman & Managing Director, Blackhat Syncidus; Vikram Gupta, Founder & Managing Directors, IvyCap Ventures; and Harsh Pamnani, an author, will share their insights on how startups are reshaping industries and creating a global impact.