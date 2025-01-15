ABP Live launches ‘Dharma Pravah’, special programme for Maha Kumbh 2025

New Delhi: ABP Live will present Dharma Pravah, a special programme that aims to immerse viewers in the spiritual essence of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Streaming LIVE on January 14, 2025, from 6 PM onwards on www.abplive.com, Dharma Pravah will showcase the profound teachings of revered spiritual leaders and offer an insightful perspective on the ancient rituals and philosophies that define the Kumbh Mela.

The programme will delve into the ancient rituals that have been passed down through generations, showcasing the sacredness of the Mela and its cultural resonance in the contemporary world.

ABP LIVE Dharma Pravah will serve as a platform for spiritual leaders to discuss key aspects of meditation, vedanta, devotion and faith, while also emphasising the importance of preserving India’s spiritual heritage for future generations.

The program features a line-up of spiritual leaders, including Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj; Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji; Mahamandleshwar Himangi Sakhi Ji; Chinmayanand Bapuji Maharaj; Swami Divyanand Puri Ji Maharaj; Sanak Sanatan Prabhu; Swami Premanand Maharaj Niranjani Akhada Ji; Swami Shaileshanand Giri Ji Maharaj and Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, each offering their wisdom and insights on spirituality, faith and heritage. Swati Mishra, a devotional singer, will grace the occasion with her divine bhajans, stirring the soul with devotional songs.

Viewers can watch the event live on www.abplive.com, as well as on ABP LIVE’s Youtube channel and Facebook handle.