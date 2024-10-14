ABP channels lead peak concurrency on Haryana, J&K vote counting day

New Delhi: ABP Network on Monday said it maintained the leadership position consistently for the last 8 weeks in a row with the number 2 spot in the VOD rankings.

ABP News, ABP Asmita and ABP Ananda took the top spot on the vote-counting day for Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Polls.

On October 8, 2024, ABP took the lead on YouTube concurrency and viewership for the VODs and live streams across Hindi, Bengali and Gujarati markets.

During the peak and early counting hours, ABP News, ABP Asmita and ABP Ananda procured the top spots in terms of viewership and concurrency for the LIVE Streams.

ABP News was also the top destination for the VOD viewership on the Counting day with more than 20% share of the Hindi News Publishing, ABP Ananda with 43%, ABP Asmita with 38% share as of 10 AM on 8th Oct 2024 (Source: Data Beings)

YouTube | LIVE Viewership Share at 9 AM, October 8, 2024

ABP News led with 25% market share for the LIVE streams in the Hindi News Category with 1.5x higher viewership than the closest competition ahead of Aaj Tak, News 24

Peak Livestream Viewership

In the weekly leaderboards, the standings showcased the dominance of ABP News at #2 in the Hindi language market for the last week for VODs uploaded during the same week.

Hindi News | YouTube Leaderboard | VOD Viewership (Latest Week)

Bengali News

ABP Ananda led with 37% market share for the viewership on the LIVE Streams ahead of News18 Bangal and TV9 Bangla.

Source: Data Beings | 9:15 AM

VOD Views Rank

ABP Ananda led with 43% share among the Bengali News publishers

Gujarati News

ABP Asmita led on YouTube LIVE Viewership dashboard surpassing News18 Gujarati & TV9 Gujarati.