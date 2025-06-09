Abhishek Joshi joins New Media Holding as CEO

New Delhi: Abhishek Joshi has joined New Media Holding as CEO.

Joshi brings with him over two decades of experience across digital, broadcast, and OTT platforms.

Prior to this appointment, Joshi was associated with ShemarooMe, where he led the digital business.

He had also served at MX Player as Senior Vice President and Business Head – SVOD and Business Partnerships, following his earlier role there as Head of Marketing and Business Partnerships.

His professional background spans leading Indian media houses. At the ABP Group, he worked across circulation sales and brand management.

His earlier stints include senior marketing roles at Sony Entertainment Network’s MAX channel and leadership roles at Zenga Media and Sony Pictures Networks India, where he held responsibilities across marketing, analytics, content syndication, and digital strategy.