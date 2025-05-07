Aaj Tak dominates YouTube as India strikes 9 terror camps in Pakistan, PoK

New Delhi: As the Indian armed forces destroyed nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday, the entire country tuned in to news channels for minute-to-minute updates.

Concurrent viewership data for the YouTube channels of prominent news television brands showed that Aaj Tak was leading by a significant margin over its nearest competitor.

On primary feeds, the oldest running feed for any channel, Aaj Tak garnered more than 6X the concurrent viewership of the No. 2 channel in terms of both average and peak concurrency.

The channel recorded an average concurrency of 1,10,057 between 2 am and 11 am, with peak concurrency crossing the 4,00,000 mark.

India TV’s primary feed registered an average live concurrent viewership of 17,454, with peak concurrency reaching 56,275.

News18 India saw an average of 10,875 concurrent users, peaking at 62,418.

TV9 Bharatvarsh recorded 9,297 average concurrent viewers, with peak concurrency hitting 24,163.

ABP News ranked fifth among Hindi news channels, with an average concurrent viewership of 9,161 and a peak concurrency of 26,860.

At No. 6, Republic Bharat garnered 7,694 average concurrent viewers, with a peak of 21,910.

The seventh-ranked news channel had an average concurrent viewership of 4,405, with a peak of 11,709.

Times Now Navbharat recorded 1,695 average concurrent viewers, with a peak of 5,503.

The average concurrency for News24 and NDTV India was recorded at 537 and 213, respectively.