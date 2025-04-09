Aaj Tak becomes first mainstream news channel to hit 15 million Instagram followers

New Delhi: Aaj Tak achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first and only mainstream news channel to surpass 15 million followers on Instagram.

From pioneering news delivery on television to dominating the digital landscape, Aaj Tak has consistently lived up to its tagline, Sabse Tez (The Fastest), delivering real-time updates, incisive analysis, and fearless storytelling to millions of viewers and readers across platforms, the channel said in a post.

What began as a trailblazing television news channel has transformed into a digital powerhouse, resonating with a growing community of engaged followers, the channel said.

Aaj Tak’s Instagram presence has become a go-to source for breaking news, sharp commentary, and bold narratives, blending traditional journalism with the immediacy and interactivity of digital platforms.

From live updates on elections and national events to in-depth analysis of policy changes and compelling visual storytelling, the channel has harnessed Instagram’s potential to connect with a diverse, tech-savvy audience.

The channel recently crossed 70 million subscribers on YouTube, a first for any news channel globally.