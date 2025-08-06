a t o m introduces Aura, an AI-powered creative engine

New Delhi: a t o m has announced the launch of Aura, a new AI-driven creative engine developed to tackle the ongoing challenges of creative fatigue, increasing production costs, and declining return on investment in performance marketing.

The tool is positioned as a response to the repetitive cycle of sale banners and standardised video content that has come to characterise much of the lower-funnel advertising space. Aura is designed to automate and accelerate content generation while maintaining brand consistency.

Described by the company as a fusion of business strategy, advertising experience, and artificial intelligence, Aura can reportedly generate hundreds of images, micro-videos, and user-generated content edits from a single PNG file and a set of brand guidelines, in just under an hour.

“Marketing leaders shouldn’t be trapped in content production sprints. Aura frees up their time for strategy, while AI handles the creative volume,” said Abhik Santara, Director at a t o m network.

Yash Kulshresth, CCO and Director at a t o m, added, “Creative fatigue is real. Aura delivers vibrant, on-brand content in hours, not days, keeping the funnel energised and our creative teams focused on high-impact ideas.”

According to the company, Aura is structured to support marketers across different stages of the funnel, providing content that adapts to changing market dynamics and consumer behaviour. Features include real-time analysis of market signals, increased output without additional headcount, and consistent delivery of assets aligned with brand strategy.