A R Rahman, Sam Altman team up for AI music project ‘Secret Mountain’

New Delhi: Renowned composer A R Rahman is set to merge music with artificial intelligence through his latest collaboration with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for an upcoming AI project "Secret Mountain".

Rahman shared the announcement with a post on his Instagram handle on Friday, featuring him alongside Altman. He called the upcoming venture a "virtual global band", which will "empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools." "It was a pleasure meet @sama at his office …we discussed “Secret Mountain”, our virtual global band, and to empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools to address generational challenges and lead the way forward. EPI," he wrote in the caption.

The story follows a young woman named Luna, who finds herself in the realm of Secret Mountain, where she encounters a variety of musical characters hailing from different cultural backgrounds Rahman posted a glimpse of the project last year on his YouTube channel. It was titled "Introducing the Secret Mountain".

In the video, the character can be heard saying, "Hey, I’m Luna, let me tell you a story. Like most of us, I have been wandering the jungles of instant gratification, dooms of scrolling."