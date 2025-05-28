6 best practices for rental property listing photography

New Delhi: When it comes to marketing a rental property, your photos sell the lifestyle, the quality, and the experience of living there. In most cases, potential tenants will decide whether or not to click on your listing based entirely on your images.

That’s why professional photography is one of the smartest investments you can make as a landlord. Hiring a pro ensures your property is captured in the best light (literally), and the cost is often minimal compared to the value it adds. If you’re working with a local property manager, good news – they typically include professional photography as part of their marketing package, taking one more thing off your plate.

But what if you want to take the photos yourself?

Whether you’re managing your own listing or just want to keep a tighter grip on your marketing, there are ways to get near-professional results using basic gear and a few smart strategies. You don’t need a $3,000 camera. You just need a good eye, the right conditions, and a few key tips to follow.

Shoot With Natural Light

Lighting can make or break a photo – and natural light is almost always your best option. Open all blinds and curtains. Turn on interior lights if needed, but try to rely on daylight as your main source.

Aim to shoot mid-morning or late afternoon when sunlight is soft and diffused. Harsh midday light can create intense shadows and wash out details. Overcast days are ideal – they give you even lighting without glare.

Finally, never shoot at night unless you have professional-grade equipment and know how to use it. Dark, grainy photos are a fast way to make your property look like a dump.

Use a Tripod and Keep Shots Straight

Blurry, tilted photos instantly look amateur – and they make rooms feel smaller and sloppier than they really are. Even if you’re using a phone, a simple tripod will keep your shots steady and consistent.

Make sure the camera is level. Walls should be vertical in your images – not leaning or distorted. Most smartphones and digital cameras have built-in grid lines or a level feature that helps you align your shot correctly.

Set the tripod at chest height (around 5 feet) for most room shots. This gives a natural perspective and avoids exaggerated angles.

Clean and Stage the Space Before Shooting

Before you even think about taking pictures, walk the entire property and prep it like you’re expecting a guest.

Clear clutter, clean surfaces, fluff pillows, and open all doors between rooms to create a sense of flow.

Pay special attention to kitchens and bathrooms. These are deal-making spaces, and a stray toothbrush or cluttered counter can ruin the shot.

Remove any cleaning supplies, trash cans, cords, or personal items that distract from the room’s features.

If the property is vacant, consider light staging. A few simple props – such as a rug, a chair, a plant – can help give tenants a sense of scale and functionality without requiring a full furnishing budget.

Capture Wide Shots

Your goal is to show the full space – not just a corner of the room. Use a wide-angle lens or your phone’s built-in wide setting to capture more of the layout in each shot. Stand in the corner of the room to maximize perspective. But don’t go too wide. (Extreme wide-angle shots can distort proportions, making the space look awkward or unrealistic.) You want your photos to look inviting, not like you’re trying too hard.

If you’re shooting with a smartphone, avoid using the ultra-wide lens unless you’ve tested it and know how to correct distortion. A standard wide shot (with the room properly framed) usually works best.

Showcase What Makes the Property Stand Out

Every rental has something that makes it special. Your job is to highlight that visually. Maybe it’s a beautiful kitchen, a balcony with a view, vaulted ceilings, or upgraded fixtures. You should take multiple shots of the standout features.

Get a wide shot of the kitchen, then a close-up of the subway tile or stainless steel appliances.

Show off the size of the yard, the natural light in the living room, or the walk-in closet that every renter’s dreaming of.

Include a clean, well-lit shot of the front of the property and any common areas or amenities (like a pool, gym, or dog park).

These details help your listing feel complete and attract tenants who are looking for those extras.

Edit for Realism

You don’t need fancy editing software to improve your photos, but a little polish can go a long way. It’s a good idea to brighten shadows, crop awkward corners, and straighten lines if needed. Most smartphones and free apps like Snapseed or Lightroom Mobile can handle this.

That said, don’t over-edit. Avoid filters, heavy saturation, or effects that make the property look overly stylized. Your goal is to make the photos look clean, not fake.

Capture the Best Pictures Possible

There are multiple factors that go into attracting prospective renters to your property; however, you can’t overlook the listing photos. The best choice is to let a professional handle the job. But if you absolutely must do it on your own, these tips will help you take listing photos that do the job!