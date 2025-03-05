0101.Today launches ‘121 Comms’ to streamline digital communication

New Delhi: 0101.Today has introduced '121 Comms,' an AI-powered tool designed to streamline digital communication.

This solution enables the quick generation of brand-aligned content for email, WhatsApp, SMS, and RCS.

For years, brands have leveraged data to deliver hyper-personalised marketing, yet the content itself has struggled to keep pace. '121 Comms' eliminates this friction by instantly generating precise, high-impact copy tailored to key inputs such as Category, Medium, Objective, Brand, Tonality, and Specific Instructions.

“Whether crafting a 160-character SMS or a detailed email, the tool adapts dynamically, ensuring messaging resonates with its intended audience and maximizes conversions,” said 0101.Today.

Trained across eight industries—including Fashion, BFSI, Tech Gadgets, Entertainment & Media, and F&B—the tool ensures relevance for diverse business needs. The tool supports over 10 tonalities, from playful to professional, conversational to luxury.

'121 Comms' is available instantly and completely free—no sign-ups.

Ajay Verma, Managing Partner at 0101.Today, said, "Marketers today operate in a data-rich environment, yet the biggest challenge remains—creating impactful, brand-aligned content at scale and speed. At 0101.Today, we built ‘121 Comms’ to bridge this gap, ensuring AI-driven content is not just fast but also precise, context-aware, and conversion-focused. By eliminating friction in marketing communication, we are enabling brands to engage their audiences more effectively and drive measurable business outcomes."

