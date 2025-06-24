Zuno appoints Hashtag Orange to handle internal and external communications

New Delhi: Zuno General Insurance, previously known as Edelweiss General Insurance, has appointed Hashtag Orange as its communications agency following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will oversee both internal and external communications for the company.

The mandate includes internal functions such as human resources communication, employee engagement, and employer branding, as well as external activities involving product launches and brand campaigns.

The appointment comes as Zuno continues to engage with younger, digitally native audiences and reshape how general insurance is communicated. As part of the early phase of the collaboration, Zuno and Hashtag Orange launched a campaign for World Music Day titled ‘Hai Safar Ye Chill Wala’, featuring an original track reimagined in six musical genres using AI.

Hashtag Orange has worked with Zuno previously, having conceptualised and executed the Vivaan campaign, which was directed by Gaurang Menon and received attention within the insurance sector.

Ketan Mankikar, Marketing Head at Zuno, said, “We, at Zuno, are on a journey to reimagine insurance to make it easy, friendly, and transparent. With Hashtag Orange, we’ve found a partner that truly understands our brand ambition and the importance of crafting communication that’s both consistent and compelling. Their strategic depth, creative edge, and understanding of our transformation journey made them the natural choice for this mandate.”

Mukesh Vij, Founder & CEO of Hashtag Orange, said, “Zuno is challenging conventions in the insurance space and that’s exactly the kind of brief that excites us. This partnership goes beyond campaigns; it’s about co-creating a brand story that reflects people’s lives, aspirations, and expectations in today’s world. From core brand messaging to integrated outreach across consumer and employee ecosystems, we’re eager to shape something truly resonant and future-forward.”

Gaurang Menon, Regional & Creative Head West at Hashtag Orange, added,“This collaboration is about building from the inside out. Zuno has given us the creative freedom to think big, act meaningfully, and connect across touchpoints, whether it’s shaping a strong employer brand or launching breakthrough marketing. It’s the kind of mandate every creative team hopes for: brave, strategic, and full of opportunity.”