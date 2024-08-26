Zomato delivers tribute to Indian hockey goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh

Delhi: As the Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh bid farewell to his 18-year career, Zomato, India’s food ordering and delivery platform has aimed at commemorating his journey with a tribute.

In Sreejesh's hometown of Kochi, Zomato has painted a mural that captures moments from his career.

The mural features Sreejesh biting into his bronze medal from the Paris 2024 Games. The illustration is accompanied by the caption "Some bites mean more," aimed at intertwining the significance of his athletic achievements with Zomato's message.

The tribute doesn't end with a mural but also a print ad in Kochi and a social media collaboration with Sreejesh which delivers the same message.

