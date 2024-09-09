Zepto reports 10x spike in Ganesh idol sales this year compared to 2023

New Delhi: Zepto, a quick commerce platform, has reported a 10x increase in Ganesh idol sales this Ganesh Chaturthi compared to last year.

The surge in demand reflects a broader trend towards both traditional and convenient festive solutions, the company said.

Zepto’s sales figures reveal that ready-made modaks have reached 1,500 per hour, while modak moulds remain steady at 500 per hour.

Among major cities, Bengaluru leads in sweet orders, accounting for 25% of all sweet-related transactions. Mumbai follows with 18%, Delhi NCR at 17%, Hyderabad at 12%, and Chennai at 6%.

The Mumbai-headquartered company has sold over 10,000 eco-friendly Ganesh idols across India. Partnering with Svasti,the company revealed that Zepto has empowered over 100 local artisans, contributing to thousands of eco-conscious idols for this year’s celebrations.

In the last 24 hours alone, Zepto sold more than 70,000 sweets. Mumbai leads in modak sales, with the city accounting for over a third of all modak orders. Bengaluru has shown a preference for pedas, while Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad are major consumers of laddoos.

Growth trends this Ganesh Chaturthi: Modaks have seen 5x growth, laddoos 2.5x growth, and Indian mithai orders have doubled. Pooja essentials also saw a 2x growth.