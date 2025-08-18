Zepto partners with HoABL to let users book Vrindavan land plots in just 10 minutes

New Delhi: Zepto, the quick-commerce platform, has partnered with The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) to offer users the opportunity to book a plot of land in Vrindavan in just ten minutes, according to a report. The initiative was announced through an ad campaign on Zepto’s social media channels coinciding with Janmashtami 2025.

HoABL, described as a modern real estate developer, facilitates direct-to-consumer land purchases by handling acquisition, secure titles, digital paperwork, and offering simplified payment plans, the report added. The collaboration between Zepto and HoABL, which is limited to plots in Vrindavan, reflects an attempt to combine technology-driven transactions with property ownership.

According to the report, The House of Abhinandan Lodha is known for premium land developments in locations such as Alibaug, Dapoli, Goa, and Ayodhya. Popular projects include “The Sanctuary” in Alibaug and premium plots in Ayodhya. HoABL has also invested in cities including Amritsar, Vrindavan, Varanasi, Shimla, Nagpur, and Khapoli near Mumbai, offering plots nationwide through its platform outside of the Zepto campaign.

The report noted that the Zepto campaign specifically focuses on enabling users to purchase plots in Vrindavan within a short span of ten minutes via its platform, marking a distinctive collaboration in the real estate and quick-commerce sectors.

Watch the video :