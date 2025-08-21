Zepto partners with Criteo to expand quick commerce advertising

New Delhi: Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), a global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem, has expanded its strategic partnership with Zepto, India’s growing quick commerce platform. The collaboration, which began last year, seeks to enhance retail media campaigns by enabling brands to deliver personalised, offsite advertising and drive visibility across the open internet.

Through Criteo’s Retail Media Offsite platform, Zepto can now extend its advertising reach beyond its own app and website, delivering a full-funnel strategy that maps the user journey across platforms. This allows brands to re-engage shoppers with relevant and personalised ads, encouraging repeat visits and conversions.

Industry reports indicate that the quick commerce sector in India is projected to grow at 75–100% year-on-year, outpacing traditional retail. As a result, platforms like Zepto are adapting strategies to position themselves as hubs for brands to engage a convenience-driven user base. In this context, Criteo’s AI-powered technology plays a role in connecting brands with audiences effectively across the shopper journey.

Devendra Meel, Chief Business Officer at Zepto, said the partnership reflects the platform’s evolving approach to quick commerce, “As quick commerce continues to revolutionise how Indian consumers shop online, our partnership with Criteo represents a pivotal step in maximising value for both our users and sellers. The success driven by leveraging Criteo’s retail media solutions only cements the powerful ecosystem that we are creating that connects brands with users at the right moment in their shopping journey to drive higher engagement with a seamless experience.”

Medhavi Singh, Country Head of Criteo India, added, “Our partnership with Zepto marks an exciting step in unlocking the true potential of quick commerce advertising. Zepto’s disruptive model, combined with Criteo’s offsite retail media capabilities, enables brands to reach high-intent consumers across the entire shopper journey, from discovery to conversion. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to shaping the future of retail media in India’s fast-evolving commerce ecosystem.”