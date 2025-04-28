Zepto launches latest SuperSaver OOH campaign

New Delhi: Zepto has launched a new SuperSaver OOH campaign.

Executed by Ideacafe.agency across 11 cities and covering 62 towns over 10 days, the campaign was planned to target Zepto’s serviceable areas, including proximity to delivery hubs and high-density zones.

The media strategy targeted three key circles: the circle of connect, the circle of influence, and the circle of impact. The media mix included hoardings, bus shelters, and unipoles.

Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand and Culture Officer, Zepto, said, “SuperSaver is one of our most exciting propositions yet — it’s built for value-seeking users who want the best of everything, delivered fast. With this OOH campaign, our goal was to drive mass awareness and traffic across key markets, and we’re already seeing an incredible response. Ideacafe has been a fantastic partner in amplifying our message at scale — from high-traffic zones to local residential clusters, their strategic placement has helped us show up exactly where our audience is. It’s a great start, and we’re just getting warmed up.”

Nabendu Bhattacharyya, Founder, Ideacafe.agency, added, “We are delighted to have been chosen by Zepto to collaborate on this campaign. It was an absolute pleasure to work with the Zepto team, who are by far one of the most progressive and aware clients when it comes to the usage of OOH media.”