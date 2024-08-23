Zee Tamil revamps negativity around film 'Annapoorani' with food drive campaign

Chennai: Zee Tamil recently premiered Nilesh Krishna’s epic directorial, Annapoorani.

The channel's release revealed that aired last month on July 23, the movie garnered a massive viewership, marking a significant turnaround for the movie which previously faced considerable negative criticism.

Featuring an ensemble including Nayanthara, Jai, Poornima, Karthik Kumar, Sathyaraj, Losliya, and Redin Kingsleym the movie which follows the inspiring story of a young woman – Annapoorani – did not get great reviews.

Annapoorani revolves around the titular character’s struggle as she pursues hotel management while wading of the pressure of her family for arranged marriage, only to encounter numerous challenges along the way.

Despite its narrative and performances, the movie faced significant criticism during its theatrical release and OTT release. In an effort to shift the movie’s narrative and transform the negative conversations surrounding the film into a celebration of its culinary theme, Zee Tamil launched the ‘Parthal Pasi Theerum’ campaign ahead of the film’s television premiere.

This campaign invited viewers to participate in a cause by giving a missed call to a dedicated number during the broadcast of the film. For every 10 unique missed calls received, Zee Tamil pledged to sponsor a meal for the needy through a collaboration with the NGO Thagam Foundation.

The campaign was promoted extensively through press releases and by engaging with food bloggers and influencers on social media, generating attention and positive buzz around the film. Zee Tamil sponsored meals of 5000 people through the help of their partners.

Ramanagiri Vasan, Chief Channel Officer, Zee Tamil, commented on the success of the campaign, stating, "We recognized the inherent potential of Annapoorani and were committed to reintroducing the film in a manner that would resonate with our audience. The Parthal Pasi Theerum campaign was our endeavor to ensure we transform the negative perception around the film into a constructive and meaningful discourse. The tremendous feedback from viewers, along with the strong TRP performance, reflects the success of our campaign. We are proud to have turned the conversation around ‘Annapoorani’ into something that could make a real difference.”

Krishna, Director, also expressed his gratitude, saying, “During the initial release of Annapoorani, we encountered several unforeseen challenges. However, Zee Tamil's approach with the Parthal Pasi Theerum campaign was exemplary. Their initiative was instrumental in not only altering the narrative surrounding the film but also fostering a deeper connection between it and the audience and I must commend their effort, which is reflected in the ratings and audience response we’ve got."