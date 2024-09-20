Youva Stationery becomes official stationery partner for NDTV Yuva Conclave 2024

Delhi: Youva Stationery, from the house of Navneet Education, has announced its collaboration with NDTV Yuva as the official stationery partner for the fifth edition of the NDTV Yuva Conclave 2024.

The event, held on September 19 2024, brought together youngsters and thought leaders from various fields to discuss the challenges, aspirations, and opportunities facing India’s youth.

As part of this collaboration, Youva Stationery provided ‘Youva Stellar’ hampers to the audience.

The NDTV Yuva Conclave 2024, live on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India, featured a lineup of speakers and panellists from sectors including politics, sports, business, and entertainment. Speakers such as Chirag Paswan, Bansuri Swaraj, Deepender Singh Hooda, Nikhil Kamath, Manu Bhaker, Shamsher Singh, Sakshi Sindwani, and Nikhita Gandhi shared their perspectives.

Abhijit Sanyal, Chief Strategy Officer at Youva Stationery, commented on the partnership, "At Youva, we believe that creativity and leadership go hand-in-hand. We are thrilled to support an initiative like NDTV Yuva, which brings together India’s brightest young minds to discuss important issues and chart a course for a better future. By providing Youva Stellar hampers, we hope to inspire these young leaders to continue dreaming, innovating, and creating."