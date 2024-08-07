YouTube tests picture-in-picture mid-roll ads for live streams

New Delhi: YouTube is testing a new ad format for live streams: picture-in-picture mid-roll ads. This format will allow ads to appear as a small overlay during broadcasts, rather than interrupting the stream.

The new format aims to integrate promotions smoothly without disrupting the live experience.

YouTube’s initial test, which began last September, included features like countdown timers and delay options for mid-roll ads.

The updated picture-in-picture format could offer a less intrusive way to monetise streams while maintaining viewer engagement.

Creators who used automated mid-roll ads previously saw a 20% increase in ad revenue per hour.

This beta feature will be available in select live streams.